Anne Montante-Torres, 71, passed away Sunday, March 24, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Oct. 8, 1947 in Pittston, PA to Chester and the late Concetta (Montione) Montante, she was the wife of Stephen L. Torres. Anne was a graduate of Pittston High School class of 1965 and the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1968. She practiced nursing in Pennsylvania, New York, and California, and became a dialysis specialist. Anne was active in the American Nephrology Nurses Association, educated numerous nurses in dialysis, was a fierce advocate for her patients and was highly respected by her peers. Anne and Steve were married on April 18, 1987. Their love for each other was apparent to all who knew them, and they shared some wonderful travel adventures together. They visited much of the United States and Italy and enjoyed cruises to Alaska and Mexico. Two favorite destinations were Hawaii and Pittston, where they visited with Anne's family and many high school and nursing friends.A member of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church in Vallejo, she served as the coordinator of the Lector's Ministry. She had a passion for knitting, belonged to on-line and local knitting groups, and took pleasure in donating her handiwork. Anne was a Weight Watcher's group leader, a lifetime member of Weight Watchers, and encouraged many others in the program.Anne is survived by her husband, Stephen L. Torres; her father, Chester Montante and his wife, Maria Capolarella-Montante; her sister, Charlene Montante, her partner, Marty Ballentine, and their son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Mary Moore, and granddaughter Mia; her sister, Caroline Mazurkivich, her husband Stephen, and their sons, Matthew and Stephen; and her brother-in-law, Richard Torres and his wife, Karen. Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Concetta (Montione) Montante. She will be missed by her large extended family, including cherished cousins and many friends.Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 12, with a Vigil Service to begin at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.A Memorial Mass will also be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at the Oblates of Saint Joseph, 1880 Highway 315, Laflin, PA., with Reverend Joseph Sibliano, OSJ officiating.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

