A long and loving life has come to an end. Annette Mildred Kee died peacefully in her sleep, at home, in Vallejo on Wednesday, March 13, three days before her 99th birthday.Annette is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Roach; granddaughter, Jill Thomas and husband (Matt); her pride and joy great grandchildren, Oliver and Charlotte Thomas, and many dear friends. Born in Marlow, OK in 1920, Annette was one of four children, (her brothers were Elwood, Lloyd and Bill), born to A.M. Thompson and Bessie C. Thompson. She was raised in Oklahoma and spent her summers on her grandmother's farm in Texas. Annette met and married her husband, Roscoe, who preceded her in death in 2005. In 1937 and they moved to California. Annette and Roscoe lived the rest of their years in California where they raised two children, Carolyn and Stephen (preceded her in death in 1994). They spent many years living and working in Vallejo, visiting their children in Washington, DC, and Palm Springs, and in their later years adventuring across the USA in their RV. Annette was an active member of Wayside Methodist Church and there made many lasting friendships. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m., 2309 Columbus Pkwy., Vallejo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the . Her kindness will be missed by all who knew her.

