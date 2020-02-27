|
|
Anthony John (Tony) PatitucciNov. 2, 1933 - Feb. 11, 2020Anthony John Patitucci (Tony), age 86, of Desert Hot Springs, peacefully passed away at home with his wife Faye by his side on Feb. 11. Born in Cicero, IL to Anthony and Rose Patitucci. Tony is survived by his wife, Edna (Faye); children, Dan, Heidi (Norm), Linda, Robert (Tey), Hayley (Donnie) and Jodi (Tom); his beloved grandchildren, Jenifer, Norman, Stefanie, Christopher, Nicholas, Shelby, Kyle, Amber, Sarah, Zachery, Rachel, Natalie;16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Terri), and nieces, Debbie (Tim) and Renee.Tony resided in California for 50 plus years; 20 years in Sutter Creek with the past 16 of those years divided between Sutter Creek and Desert Hot Springs.At the time of his retirement, Tony was the Director of Nuclear Engineering for the Department of the Navy, spending 35 years in the Nuclear field serving under Admiral Rickover, father of the Nuclear Navy. Prior to that Tony spent four years in the United States Air Force. He went on to receive his Bachelor's Degrees in Nuclear Engineering, Quality Engineering and Electrical Engineering.Tony loved being with his family and friends, whether playing a round of golf, a game of pinochle, watching his beloved 49ers or just chatting with friends and family. Tony had a fun-loving spirit, and a loving and generous heart.Tony held a very special place in his heart for his caregivers, Barbara, Maria and Mercedes. They were truly his angels here on earth and he loved and appreciated them dearly. We will miss him until we reunite with him in heaven.Grave side service at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside California on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 1:45 p.m. Memorial service and reception at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Jackson, CA on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12 p.m. To see and add tributes, life information, pictures, videos and stories go to anthony-john-patitucci.forevermissed.com.
W00142090-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 27, 2020