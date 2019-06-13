|
Retired Vallejo Police Captain, Anthony Joseph "Tony" Pearsall, 73, passed away Monday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo with his family by his side.Visitation will begin Friday, June 21 at 5 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22 at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I Street, Benicia. Private inurnment will be at St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00133140-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 13 to June 22, 2019