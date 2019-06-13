Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
475 East I Street
Benicia, CA
View Map
Resources
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Pearsall


Anthony Joseph "Tony" Pearsall Notice
Retired Vallejo Police Captain, Anthony Joseph "Tony" Pearsall, 73, passed away Monday at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo with his family by his side.Visitation will begin Friday, June 21 at 5 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22 at St. Dominic's Church, 475 East I Street, Benicia. Private inurnment will be at St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 13 to June 22, 2019
