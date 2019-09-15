Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antone Spinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antone Louis "Tony" Spinelli Sr.


12/28/1946 - 06/18/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antone Louis "Tony" Spinelli Sr. Notice
Tony passed away at home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Tony was born in Vallejo, CA to Geraldine (Castagnoli) Spinelli and Joseph Spinelli Sr. He graduated from Vallejo High School where he met his wife Carol Prouty.Tony lived in Vallejo until 1972 when he moved to South Lake Tahoe to raise his two sons, Antone "Tony" Jr., and Darin Spinelli. He loved the outdoors and taking walks. He enjoyed camping, fishing, biking around the lake or just being outside working in his yard. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Jerl Spinelli. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol, and sons, Tony Jr. of So. Lake Tahoe, Darin of Montana, and his grandson, Cruz of Minnesota; his sister, Jodean Spinelli Russell, and brothers, Joie Spinelli (Roberta) and Philip Spinelli, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services are pending at a later date.
W00136410-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antone's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.