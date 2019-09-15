|
Tony passed away at home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Tony was born in Vallejo, CA to Geraldine (Castagnoli) Spinelli and Joseph Spinelli Sr. He graduated from Vallejo High School where he met his wife Carol Prouty.Tony lived in Vallejo until 1972 when he moved to South Lake Tahoe to raise his two sons, Antone "Tony" Jr., and Darin Spinelli. He loved the outdoors and taking walks. He enjoyed camping, fishing, biking around the lake or just being outside working in his yard. Tony is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Jerl Spinelli. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol, and sons, Tony Jr. of So. Lake Tahoe, Darin of Montana, and his grandson, Cruz of Minnesota; his sister, Jodean Spinelli Russell, and brothers, Joie Spinelli (Roberta) and Philip Spinelli, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services are pending at a later date.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 15, 2019