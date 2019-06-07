Times Herald Online Notices
Antonio H. Cardoso Notice
Antonio H. Cardoso, 67, passed away at his home in Vallejo following a long battle with COPD.Antonio worked in the environmental services department at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo for more than 40 years, retiring in 2015. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Maria Cardosa, and his nephew, Steve Cardosa.A memorial mass will be held at a later date and inurnment is private.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on June 7, 2019
