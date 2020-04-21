Home

Antonio "Tony" Lopez


05/13/1949 - 04/04/2020
Antonio "Tony" A. Lopez passed away at home in Vallejo, CA, on April 4, 2020. He was 70 years old.Tony, the eldest son of Marvin M. Lopez and Marion P. (Davis) Lopez, was born on May 13, 1949, in Sacramento, CA. He grew up in San Francisco and lived his life in the Bay Area. Tony worked as a cement mason and truck driver, but his joy was fishing – and the tall tales he'd tell after a day at the fishin' hole. A very social man, Tony made friends everywhere he went – whether helping a fellow fisherman or sharing a neighborly hello. Tony was the life of the party and a constant jokester, never hesitating to don a wig or silly outfit to make people laugh. He also loved playing dominoes and was often seen with a video camera to capture moments with his family he loved so much.Tony leaves behind his significant other of 44 years, Laureen Munch; children, D'Artagnan Lopez and Rahima Lopez; grandsons, Khayree and Jaylen; niece he raised, Desirée Lopez; brothers, Vincent Lopez and Luigi Lopez; sister, Carol Lopez, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.He was predeceased by his parents; twin brother, Angelo Lopez; sister, Marlina (Lopez) Fields, and youngest brother, Pepe Lopez.Tony was loved by everyone and will be forever missed by his family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or .
W00143330-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 21, 2020
