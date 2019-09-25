Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Aristotle "Aric" Deering, 44, of Vallejo passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at his residence. He was a native of Oakland. Mr. Deering was a veteran of the United States Marines.Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m., with funeral service Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., at at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, Rev. Louis Ruffin, officiating. Interment will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
