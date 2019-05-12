|
|
Arline (Terri) McLoughlin, 84, passed away on April 25, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in New York, NY. She moved to Vallejo, in 1972.Arline retired from Kaiser Permanente after 25 years of service.She is survived by the love of her life, husband, Myles; daughter, Arline; son, John (Priscila), and daughter in law, Carla. Along with seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Joseph. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 12 noon, at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.
