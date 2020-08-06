1/1
Arnaldo “Dando” N. Audal
Arnaldo ("Dando") Niosco Audal passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, at the age of 71, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Arnaldo served as Captain in the Philippine Air Force and prior to retirement, taught at Verde Elementary School in Richmond, CA, for 14 years. He also attained a bachelor's and master's degrees.As a member of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Vallejo, he served in almost every ministry including Liturgy Coordinator, Lector, Marriage Preparation Minister, and many more.He married Myrna in 1978, who predeceased him. He is survived by his sons, Juan Carlos, James Edward, and Joseph Patrick; daughter, Jennifer Ann; daughter-in-law, Jamie; grandson, Tyler; brothers, Isidro and Paterno; and aunt Fidela ("Fe") and uncle Cleto Lastrella.Visitation will be held Friday, August 7. Funeral services and burial will be held Saturday, August 8. Due to COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of everyone, guests will be extremely limited. Visitation will be private. However, the funeral services and burial will be livestreamed.
Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
livestreamed. W00146460-image-1.jpg
