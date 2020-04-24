|
|
On Saturday, April 4, 2020 Arthur Stickel, age 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. Arthur Stickel was born in Tarlac, Philippine Islands. His early start in the Merchant Marines brought him to Vallejo, and he worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He then moved on to Vallejo Unified District in maintenance, a move that eventually placed him as Head Custodian at Hogan High School where he retired after 30 dedicated years. Arthur was preceded in death by his daughter Jo-Ann (John) Stickel Sutton (1989) and is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; his daughters, Lorna Ann, Shirley (Emmanuel) Balacanag, Miriam Wunderlich, and Germaine Bodao; sons, Arthur (Laurel) and Antone (Verna) Bodao. Arthur was a fun loving but hard worker who lived a full and long life. He was a loving husband and father, who was loved and will be dearly missed by his six children, eleven grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson. Arthur Stickel will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo, but because of Covid19 restrictions, funeral rites will be held privately.
W00143480-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020