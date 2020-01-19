|
Arthur "Mickey" Martin Jr., 72, of Sacramento, passed away Thursday morning at his residence following a lengthy illness. A native of Vallejo.Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 23 at 12 noon, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 407 Capitol St., Vallejo, with Rev. Perry, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City, 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020