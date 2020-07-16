1/
Ashley Nicole Suathojame
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Life-long Vallejo resident and Arizona native, Ashley Suathojame, passed away Saturday, July 11 in Vallejo. Face masks are required to be worn by anyone attending her visitation and funeral services. Her attendance-restricted visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. Her funeral service is also being held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. 94590


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved