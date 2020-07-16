Life-long Vallejo resident and Arizona native, Ashley Suathojame, passed away Saturday, July 11 in Vallejo. Face masks are required to be worn by anyone attending her visitation and funeral services. Her attendance-restricted visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. Her funeral service is also being held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. 94590





