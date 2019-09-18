|
Audrey Pettit went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 31. Audrey was born on Aug. 1, 1931 in San Francisco. Audrey discovered her love of singing, dancing and movies at a very early age. Beginning at the age of three, she could be found in her family home sitting on top of the piano singing. Audrey loved growing up in the city and often told stories of all of the performers she got to see in person. Frank Sinatra was her favorite and she was able to see him three times, once even skipping school to do so. Audrey met her husband, Lee, in a Vallejo dance hall. He was completely smitten with the dark-haired darling right away. Audrey on the other hand, just wanted to know if he could dance. Well, he must have danced her off of her feet because they were married in May of 1959. They went on to have four children. In 1968 they started their first plumbing shop Nor Cal Plumbing. In 1980, North Bay Plumbing, Inc. was started and is still in operation today. Grandma, as she was known to everyone, never met a stranger. And if she did they wouldn't be a stranger for long. Her kindness, love and grace fell on everyone. She was the first to say something kind to someone. She loved to watch them smile in reaction to her words. Grandma's motto was "It doesn't cost a thing to be kind". Audrey is survived by her son, Patrick (Betsy) Pettit of Fairfield; daughter, Pamela Pettit of Oroville; daughter, Brenda (Gary) Gardner of Esparto; grandchildren, Lisa Espinoza of Fairfield, Leslie Pettit of Fairfield, Jody Quesaea of Vacaville, Melanie McCauley of Vacaville, Leah Molnar of Vacaville, Cody Davis and Chyanne Jenkins of Oroville, Staci Garant of Oroville, Heather Garant of Suisun, Shane Tilling of Vallejo, and many great-grandkids. Friends are invited to services Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., at Celebration Church, 1837 Blossom Ave., Fairfield.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019