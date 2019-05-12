Times Herald Online Notices
Barbara Ann Brown Notice
Barbara A. Brown, 61, of Vallejo, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 29, at her residence. She was a native of Ancon, Panama.Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Dr. Cooskey James, officiating. Burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 12 to May 15, 2019
