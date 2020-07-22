Barbara Ann (Hollins) Curry will be eternally missed by her daughters, Jan Maree Taylor, B.J. Curry, LaKeshia Porter; son-in-law, LaJuan Taylor, Anthony Wright; six grandchildren, Genesis Ann, India Maree, Mariah Sky, Donovan Jae, Micah Ezra and King Anthony; sisters, Betty Bell, Mary Jones, Carolyn Pleasant, Charlene Sutton; brother, Michael Hollins and a host of nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Junior Lee and Ollie Mae Hollins; husband, Ezra Curry III; brothers, Hallie Johnson and Ronald Hollins.The family will have a closed service due to Covid-19 regulations. For further information: https://www.smlfh.com/guestbook/barbara-curryW00145890-image-1.jpg