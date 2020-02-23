Times Herald Online Notices
Barbara Ann Flanagan

Barbara Ann Flanagan, a long-time resident and native of Vallejo passed away in Vallejo on Feb. 13. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m., with funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Following the funeral service, burial will be at 2 p.m., in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Final services entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020
