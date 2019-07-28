Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Barbara A. Smith, 51, a native of Vallejo passed away suddenly Friday, July 12, at her residence.Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m., at St. John Baptist Church, 2010 Marin St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 28 to Aug. 9, 2019
