With a heavy heart and profound sadness, I announce the passing of my mother and best friend, Barbara Jean Murray Grayson on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 while I held her hand.Born in her aunt's house in Benicia on April 8, 1937, mom grew up in Vallejo, graduating from Vallejo High School. Quite the extrovert, she loved being around people. While she did not think so, she had a wonderful sense of humor while entertaining others with her "Vallejo Talk".Mom was a former Miss Vallejo Showgirl and was proud of her long sleek legs which she retained for life. Mom's greatest joy in life was her children. She was our fiercest protector and fan. Her love was unending. The examples she set dealing with both prosperity and adversity, I will remember and treasure.Mom had a variety of interests including plants, flowers, giraffes, frogs, butterflies, Elvis, Mickey Mouse, Las Vegas, slot machines, movies, concerts, and she bowled for many years.Mom is survived by daughter, Sheri; son, Tony; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly, Bonnie, and Bernice; nephew, Gary; stepdaughter, Debbie; and dear lifelong friends, Mona, Dulce, Judy, and Una.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob; son, Donnie; sister, Betty; and brother, Art.I always knew my mother was tough, exemplifying, true courage, I am in awe. Now you can rest mom…pain free.Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 15 at 11 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Rd., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696.www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com