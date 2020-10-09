Barbara Joanne Pierce came into this world on December 1, 1931, a cold winter day in Missouri, black as coal struggling to breathe. Thank goodness she took that first breath because she became the matriarch of our blessed family.She was known by many names: Barbara, Joanne, Panny, Sister, Mother, Aunt, Grandma, Great Grandma, and she was loved by all who had the pleasure to know her.Barbara passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 1, 2020, exactly 2 months before her 89th birthday.Though she was native to Missouri, she spent most of her 88 years in Vallejo, CA. It was here that she married and raised her family. She was an amazing mother and homemaker who loved to cook, bake, sew, and craft. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball with her family and friends for Mr. Ed's in Vallejo. She was also known all over town as a serious garage sale person, even getting a story in the local paper touting her as the Garage Sale Queen.Her church family was an important part of her life. She loved going to church and the friendships she made there brought her much comfort and joy.Above all she loved her family. Loving and doing for them brought her great joy in her life. She spent her later years enjoying time with her family and her companion Robert. Barbara is survived by her sister, Melba Stussy and her brother, Paul Pierce; children, Deborah Goggin, Larry Freitas, and Paul Freitas; Barbara's grandchildren, Stacy, Trenton, Eric, Christopher, Trevor, Danielle, Marshall, and Mario; 18 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.comW00147940-image-1.jpg