Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Barbara Obee Franklin, a resident of Vallejo, was born in Louisiana on Nov. 18, 1938. She passed away at Sutter Hospital in Vallejo on Feb. 26. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St.Funeral service will be held Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m., at Taylor Chapel CME, 1203 Louisiana St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2019
