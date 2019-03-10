|
|
Barbara Obee Franklin, a resident of Vallejo, was born in Louisiana on Nov. 18, 1938. She passed away at Sutter Hospital in Vallejo on Feb. 26. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St.Funeral service will be held Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m., at Taylor Chapel CME, 1203 Louisiana St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00129450-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2019