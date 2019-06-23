Barbara R. Messina passed away Monday at her home in Benicia. She was born in Oakland and has called Benicia her home since 1988. She was a homemaker for most of her life but also worked in the medical billing field for more than 10 years.She was a member of St. Dominic's Church, Benicia Yacht Club, and was an avid tennis player.She enjoyed exercising, painting and doing leaded glass.Barbara is survived by her children, Michael Messina, and Mary (Keith) Jeanminette; grandchildren, Whitney and Madelyn Jeanminette, Laura Vineyard, Emily (Chris) White and Gabrielle Messina, and her great grandchildren, Ava Guillen, Drake Lambert, Ellison White, Laine White and Lark DeMelto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph; granddaughter, Madelyn Jeanminette, and her brother, C.O. Schmitz II. Vigil services will be held 7 p.m., Monday, July 8, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, July 9, at St. Dominic's Church. Burial will be private. The family prefers donations to St. Dominic's School. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Home. 707-745-3130.

W00133610-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 23 to July 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary