1/1
Bart Braun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bart Braun, 64, lifelong Vallejo resident passed suddenly at his home. Bart, who was known as "one-of-a-kind" to those close to him, spent 44 years in baseball. The combination of his passion for the game and his vibrant personality made him one of the scouting community's most beloved and respected individuals. "Bart was a legend in the scouting world, and his evaluations played a role in virtually every player acquisition that the Phillies have made in recent years," said Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak. He will be remembered for his energy, his laugh, his loyal friendship, his passion for life and his love for the game of baseball. He was loved by all and will be missed by all.Bart joined the Phillies in October 2012 and remained in his role of special assistant to the general manager until the time of his death. Before joining the Phillies, he spent 18 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he held various positions in baseball operations. Bart also served as the Atlanta Braves' national scouting supervisor from 1991-95 and worked in the scouting department for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1984-91. He began his scouting career with the Detroit Tigers in 1983.Bart was originally selected by the Oakland A's in the third round of the June 1976 draft. He pitched seven years in the minor leagues for the A's, Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and California Angels, twice reaching the triple-A level.Bart is survived by Patty, his wife of 40 years and his son, Bart Jr. Due to the current environment and Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. The family prefers any donations in Bart's name be made to Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation, http://pbsfonline.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, CA. Please visit the online tribute at www.twinchapelsmortuary.comTwin Chapels Mortuary, 552-6696www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
W00146040-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twin Chapels Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 23, 2020
Bart was a great athlete even from an early age. I was a grammar school Classmate and friend. RIP Bart. Patty and Bart Jr. my sincere condolences.
Chris Ford
Friend
July 23, 2020
R.I.P my brother Bart, a leader of men, and responsible for my growth as a man. I know that you are throwing batting practice to the Angels above.
Angelo E Blake
Friend
July 23, 2020
Patty,
Ricardo and I are so very sorry for your loss, there are no words that ease your sorrow.
We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tami Arias
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Rest in peace, Bart. Eric and family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Tim Kohanski
Friend
July 22, 2020
Patty, I enjoyed the time that I played ball with Bart he was a great guy, sorry for your loss
Allan Guhl
Friend
July 22, 2020
BART, My good Friend from way back, I am so very thankful for all the good times we shared back in our school days together, the basketball we played together after school, going up to your house and hanging out... The " JOY' to watch you participate in school sports, i can remember back at Vallejo Junior high school days at a home school basketball game you broke the all time most points scored in a single basketball game, somewhere in the neighborhood 40 points, I can still reflect on us in the bleachers all looking up on the wall and reading the plaque posting the name of the person that scored the most points in one game up to that point as you were closing in on the record and when you scored the basket that broke that old record everyone cheered your name. if I recall the old record stood for around 30 years... You were scoring from everywhere on the court, a lot of the shots where from the deep side corner of the court, the displayed of your ability of dribbling down the court, set up and shoot had such a beautiful rhythm to it that's one of a kind... I remember your older brothers playing city softball at Washington play ground, I am THINKING it was brother Doug who was the catcher for Wilson Russel Ford team if my memory serves me right, One of my older brothers played on Redwood pharmacy as there catcher and i would go down and watch them play... Brother Bart we have so many laughs and GOOD times to cherish and I think of you often through the years and always look over at your home you grew up in up around the corner from the Vallejo high school tennis courts... OUR Prayers are with you Patty and Bart junior and the Family and Friends NOW and ALWAYS, May GOD's Peace and LOVE Guide you ALL Always, Brother Bart WE ALL Love you for nothing LOVED is EVER Lost... And like brother Eric said see you again brother, until then thinking of you and holding you close, Love Paul...
The Paul Scola Family
Family
July 22, 2020
Patty and Barton,
Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with you both during this very difficult time. Bart was certainly an admired and respected person . May all the tributes and stories shared from his baseball family bring you both comfort.
Love, Barry and Tricia
Tricia
Friend
July 22, 2020
Patty & Barton,
We know that you are both experiencing sadness and heartache on the sudden loss of Bart. But know that you have friends who are here to support you and give you a virtual hug during this COVID19 period. May all the happy memories bring sun shine in your hearts once again. Bart will always be close as he is your newest angel. With deepest sympathy and love!
Linda & Ron Becker
Linda & Ron Becker
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Patty and Barton,
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Hope those memories help ease the Pain of your loss. Bart will be dearly missed.
Keeping you both in our thoughts and prayers .
Love , Don and Faith
Faith O&#8217;Hara
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bart-

All the countless hours playing strikeouts and and sock basketball with a hanger! I will always cherish the memories of growing up in the same room and laughing throughout the night. I couldn't of asked for a better big brother. RIP and someday i will see you soon, but hopefully not too soon!

Eric
Eric Braun
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved