Bart Braun

BART, My good Friend from way back, I am so very thankful for all the good times we shared back in our school days together, the basketball we played together after school, going up to your house and hanging out... The " JOY' to watch you participate in school sports, i can remember back at Vallejo Junior high school days at a home school basketball game you broke the all time most points scored in a single basketball game, somewhere in the neighborhood 40 points, I can still reflect on us in the bleachers all looking up on the wall and reading the plaque posting the name of the person that scored the most points in one game up to that point as you were closing in on the record and when you scored the basket that broke that old record everyone cheered your name. if I recall the old record stood for around 30 years... You were scoring from everywhere on the court, a lot of the shots where from the deep side corner of the court, the displayed of your ability of dribbling down the court, set up and shoot had such a beautiful rhythm to it that's one of a kind... I remember your older brothers playing city softball at Washington play ground, I am THINKING it was brother Doug who was the catcher for Wilson Russel Ford team if my memory serves me right, One of my older brothers played on Redwood pharmacy as there catcher and i would go down and watch them play... Brother Bart we have so many laughs and GOOD times to cherish and I think of you often through the years and always look over at your home you grew up in up around the corner from the Vallejo high school tennis courts... OUR Prayers are with you Patty and Bart junior and the Family and Friends NOW and ALWAYS, May GOD's Peace and LOVE Guide you ALL Always, Brother Bart WE ALL Love you for nothing LOVED is EVER Lost... And like brother Eric said see you again brother, until then thinking of you and holding you close, Love Paul...

The Paul Scola Family

Family