Bart Braun, 64, lifelong Vallejo resident passed suddenly at his home. Bart, who was known as "one-of-a-kind" to those close to him, spent 44 years in baseball. The combination of his passion for the game and his vibrant personality made him one of the scouting community's most beloved and respected individuals. "Bart was a legend in the scouting world, and his evaluations played a role in virtually every player acquisition that the Phillies have made in recent years," said Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak. He will be remembered for his energy, his laugh, his loyal friendship, his passion for life and his love for the game of baseball. He was loved by all and will be missed by all.Bart joined the Phillies in October 2012 and remained in his role of special assistant to the general manager until the time of his death. Before joining the Phillies, he spent 18 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he held various positions in baseball operations. Bart also served as the Atlanta Braves' national scouting supervisor from 1991-95 and worked in the scouting department for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1984-91. He began his scouting career with the Detroit Tigers in 1983.Bart was originally selected by the Oakland A's in the third round of the June 1976 draft. He pitched seven years in the minor leagues for the A's, Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and California Angels, twice reaching the triple-A level.Bart is survived by Patty, his wife of 40 years and his son, Bart Jr. Due to the current environment and Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. The family prefers any donations in Bart's name be made to Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation, http://pbsfonline.com
