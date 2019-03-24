Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Community Church
600 E. Tabor Ave.
Fairfield, CA
View Map
Mr. Beneathes W. Williams aka "Butch," 69, of Antioch CA. passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 14th at his residence. He was a native of Phoenix, AZ and a longtime resident of Vallejo. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, CA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Community Church, 600 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield, CA. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St. Suisun City, CA. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 24, 2019
