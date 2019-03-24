|
Mr. Beneathes W. Williams aka "Butch," 69, of Antioch CA. passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 14th at his residence. He was a native of Phoenix, AZ and a longtime resident of Vallejo. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, CA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Community Church, 600 E. Tabor Ave., Fairfield, CA. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St. Suisun City, CA. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper.
W00130020-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 24, 2019