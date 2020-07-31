Benetta E. Pilate Hicks, 89, died peacefully in Vallejo, on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Benetta was born and raised in Jackson, MI, and graduated from Dillard University in New Orleans, LA, with a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts, and an emphasis in music education and productions. She also attended University of California in Berkeley, where she received her certificate from the School of Social Work.She was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at Dillard University in 1949, and became a charter member of the Vallejo Alumnae Chapter in 1974. During her 71 years of sorority membership she held numerous leadership positions and served on multiple local, regional and national committees.She moved to Vallejo with her first husband, Dr. Felton C. Pilate and three children in 1958. Benetta retired in 1993, as a Social Work Supervisor with the Solano County Welfare Department after 29 years of dedicated service in Child Welfare and Adult Protective Services.In addition to being a very active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she had a long history of active community involvement and service in the city of Vallejo and Solano County. Her involvement included being a lifetime member of both the NAACP and the National Council of Negro Women, a member of the Diablo-Shasta Board of Directors for Planned Parenthood, and an active participant with the Fighting Back Partnership since its inception in 1990. Additionally, she was the first program committee chair for the Vallejo Juneteenth Family Reunion Celebration representing Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and charter member, past Chair, and Commissioner, for the Vallejo Unified School District Bond Implementation, Oversight and Accountability Commission.She was a member of Church By The Side of the Road in Berkeley, and in more recent years also attended Imani Fellowship Church in Vallejo.Benetta was preceded in death by two spouses, Dr. Felton C. Pilate, and Ralph Hicks; and a daughter, Pamela Pilate. She is survived by her son, Felton C. Pilate II; daughter, Vanessa Pilate; two grandchildren who live locally, Julian Pilate Hutcherson and Susana Barnes; and five grandchildren who live in other states.Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at Skyview Memorial Lawn. Reverend Carolyn Dyson will be officiating. Contributions may be made to the Vallejo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 841, Vallejo, CA, 94590.