Bernadine Joy Deckard
Bernadine was born in Hollywood, CA, the only child of Harold and Madeleine Williams. Bernadine's family was her pride and joy. She was a strong and independent woman. She was also a proud civil servant who worked for 27 years at the Concord Naval Weapons Station. She enjoyed studying her family history, and movies, music and traveling. Her passion to make the world a better place led her to support many progressive and social causes. Those who knew her will also remember her thoughtfulness, generosity, compassion, her loving nature and her quirky sense of humor.She passed peacefully in the hospital with her family around her, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident. She is survived by her daughter, Mikki Jones-Talbot (Luke) of Davis, and sons, Richard Jones (Toni) of Dixon, Roger Jones of Fairfield, and Phillip Deckard (Georgette) of West LA, cousin, David Sandoval (Thida) of Modesto as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is again possible to gather.
W00143980-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
We love and miss you every single day, mom.
Phil Deckard
Son
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful mother. We will love you and miss you always.
Mikki
Daughter
