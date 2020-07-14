Bernice Curl was born in Corsicana, TX to Henry Lee Curl and Cora Lee Garcia on December 16, 1927. An older brother, John Henry Curl, died in infancy. She was sister to Clyde Lemuel Curl. They moved to Richmond, CA (1942), and joined North Richmond Missionary Baptist Church. There she met Fulch Lee Osborne and they married December 13, 1943. Bernice graduated from Richmond High at 16. She was a cheerleader, and enjoyed swing dancing. She was a Home Economics major, which included altering patterns to create fashions similar to Vogue. Bernice was employed as a fashion model, and later at Mare Island Navel Shipyard until health issues arose. She joined the Community Presbyterian Church after settling in Vallejo. Bernice was a Civil Rights activist and pursued classes at UC Berkeley (Law; Literature). Her home had a reputation for welcoming gifted musicians, and band rehearsals. Bernice transitioned from this life on June 15, 2020, in Walnut Creek, CA. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Cora Curl; brothers, John Henry and Clyde Lemuel; and her son, Fulton Lemuel Tashombe (Osborne). She is survived by her remaining children, Donald Perry Osborne, E'Jei Osborne, Merilyn Osborne Jackson, and Beverly Corella Osborne, and by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends. Bernice's interment was at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond, CA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Community Presbyterian Church. They will live stream the service on their website: www.cpcvallejo.org
.W00145780-image-1.jpg