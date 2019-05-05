Bernice Loretta Miller, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with dementia at her care-home in Rialto. She was born in Wells, MN to the late Nickolas and Agnes Kalis.Bernice was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had an enormous amount of true, close friendships throughout her life. She will be deeply missed.Bernice's hobbies were crafts, gardening, bingo, bus trips with the Seniors to the Casinos, working her puzzle books and reading while sitting on her back porch swing - while still living in Benicia.In June 2013, Bernice relocated to Lehi, UT to live with her youngest child, Jim, and his family. In October 2014, she relocated to McAlester, OK to live with her oldest child, Ken, and his family. They then relocated to Rialto, CA.Bernice retired in 1984 after 21 years as a waitress working at various restaurants throughout Vallejo. Her last – and longest - place of employment was at The Grotto on the waterfront.In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters.Survivors include her daughter, Rose Ann (Dave) McCaslin of Kuna, ID; sons, Kenneth (Joanne) Miller of Rialto, Donald Miller of Reno, NV, and James (Kandi) Miller of Caldwell, ID; and one brother, Ray (Lois) Kalis of Wells, MN; granddaughters, Deeane, Barbara (Elmo), Jan (John), Kimberly (Brad) and Brandi (Jason); grandsons, Dirk, Kelly, and James, Jr. (Shaylauna); 17 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.Bernice's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at the mortuary. Burial will follow at St. Dominic's Catholic Cemetery. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130.

W00131740-image-1.jpg,W00131740-image-2.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 5 to May 23, 2019