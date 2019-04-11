|
Bert Charles Lewis, a Vallejo resident, peacefully passed away at his homeon April 3, surrounded by family and friends. He was a native of Texas.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 13. Homegoing celebration will also be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, at 11 a.m., Sunday, April 14. Burial will take place at the Rolling Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019