Bert Barr, a native Vallejoan, passed away in Washington State on April 17, after a long battle with cancer. Bert was born and raised in Vallejo and attended Vallejo Schools, graduating from Vallejo High in 1962. He began taking trumpet lessons at a young age and enjoyed playing and performing until his health no longer allowed it. While at Vallejo High School he and his friends formed a Dixieland Band. They played at pizza parlors, in parades and other functions around Vallejo. He received a B/A degree in music from the University of Oregon after serving for two years in the Vietnam conflict. He then moved to Washington State, eventually settling down in Bellevue, a suburb of Seattle. He organized the "Uptown/Lowdown Jazz Band", dubbing their kind of jazz "Seattle Style". They remained together for over 40 years, disbanding in 2018 because of Bert's illness. His wife, Rose, was a member of the band and played piano. They traveled all over the country and abroad playing Jazz Festivals and at other events as well. Bert and Rose also owned and operated an upholstery business for over 30 years. Bert was a caring husband, father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor and was always fun to be around. He will be greatly missed.Bert was preceded in death by his father, Berten L. Barr and his mother, Martha M. Larsen. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Barr; son, Brian Barr (Kris); son, Steven Sparks; daughter, Annette Daugherty (Rick); brothers, Richard Barr (Karan) and Norman Larsen, (Maribeth); sister, Shirley Martin (Troy); cousin, Sharon L. Whorton (Mitchell); two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. A military ceremony was held at the Tahuma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on May 16.

W00132420-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary