Betty Adkins Gardner, a long time resident of the Vallejo area died on Saturday July 11, 2020 at her home. She was 90 years of age.Born on October 22, 1929 to Walter and Marie (Mills) Pouppirt of Piper, KS, she had a sister and two older brothers who predeceased her.Betty married Karl J. Adkins (deceased 1992) in 1955 and joined him in Richmond, CA. She was a devoted wife and mother and raised their six children with inspired love, strength and her ability to meet life with a positive attitude and great curiosity. She leaves her six children, Karlynn Jones (Ted deceased), Nancy Lou McAfee deceased (Tony), Kenneth Nathan Adkins, Diana Adkins Glassman (Lynne), Nancy Leone Lewis, Jim R. Adkins.Betty remarried John A. Gardner in 1994. She leaves behind six step-children, Pauline (Blaine) Harper, Gary (Paula) Gardner, Dorothy (Alan) Young, John J. (Hong) Gardner, Beverly (Don) Marcotte, Dan (Zenaida) Gardner.She leaves behind many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Betty was the family historian, looking to ancestral roots as well as keeping informed about the current lives of her large extended family. She was a loving unique soul, known for her sense of humor, kindness to others, calmness and diplomacy in the face of adversity.Betty was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church of Vallejo, CA., member of Las Casitas MHP, and The Eastern Star, Gateway Chapter #3.Private graveside services are at Sunset View Cemetery in Kensington, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church at 1350 Amador St., Vallejo, CA 94590. Due to Covid19 a memorial service will be held in the future.