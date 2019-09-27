|
Betty Ann Causey, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Napa Post Acute Care, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Robert Causey, and brothers, Jerry and Frank Causey, all of Vallejo. She is survived by her daughter, Monique Crowley (Carl) of Mariaville, ME; brother, David Causey (Karen) of Fairfield; her life long friend, Gail Tanzo (Max) of Suisun City; nephew, David Causey, Jr. (Alma) of Vallejo; nieces, DeeDee Hopwood (Willie) of Vallejo, Jennifer Causey (Brandon) of Fairfield, and a host of great nephews, great nieces, cousins, other family and friends.Betty grew up in South Vallejo and attended Vallejo Sr. High School and Solano Community College where she studied Clothing Design, Textiles and also took classes in Early Childhood Development. Betty could take your measurements and craft you an outfit from making the pattern itself to finishing alterations. She loved to sew things for her family and friends. Betty was a great cook who knew her way around the kitchen and could make a meal out of anything. Her family and friends loved her cooking and she loved to cook for them.Betty was known for her infectious laughter and wonderful sense of humor. She had worked in many fields in her lifetime, to name a few, Levees Department Store in Vallejo and Mervyn's in San Pablo. Her passion was working as a Family Advocate for Head Start where she impacted the lives of numerous children and families and was known as "Miss Betty". She worked as a counselor for several group homes around the Bay Area and with the City of Vallejo to help the disadvantaged. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.A viewing will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangement entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019