Betty E. Bennett Notice
Betty E. Bennett, 93, passed away Friday at Providence Home in Vallejo following a long illness.Betty was born to Joseph and Eva Nelson on April 7, 1926 in Ogden, UT. She was a longtime Vallejo resident and worked as a Registered Nurse for 36 years, retiring in 1981. She was a member of the Vallejo Women's Golf Club and the Lilac Branch – Benefiting UCSF Children's Hospital of Oakland.She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roger B. Bennett; her sisters, Virginia Webster and Eileen Shank; and her parents.Survivors include her daughter, Lynn (David) Burchfield; grandchildren, Christine Burchfield of Benicia and Brian (Vienna) Burchfield of Martinez; and great grandchildren, Stanley and Eva Burchfield both of Martinez.No services will be held. Betty will be laid to rest with her late husband at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery in Vallejo. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lilac Branch – Benefiting UCSF Children's Hospital of Oakland.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00142970-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 31, 2020
