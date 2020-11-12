Betty Elizabeth Jones was born to Vern and Elizabeth Jones in La Junta, CO on July 30, 1931. In 1949 she married Charles M. Frank and they moved to San Francisco, CA where she began her career as the first African American to work for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (MetLife) in San Francisco. By the time they moved to Vallejo in 1960 their family had grown with the addition of two girls and one boy.Betty had been highly active in her community while still commuting to MetLife until she retired in 1982. As a member of the social club "Investors of Tomorrow" she chaired the Debutante Cotillion for eight years. She also managed the "Meals on Wheels" program for a number of years which catered to seniors and invalid folks in Vallejo. Her grandmother had taught her that when the opportunity to help others presented itself, that opportunity could not be ignored. So, with her grandmother's thoughts in mind, she commenced work at her labor of love, the Betty Frank Senior Center. She said she could do but a little, but we can conquer all together. Every day she provided breakfast and lunch for seniors. The center also became a place for seniors to socialize and obtain information about issues that focused on them.Betty Frank went home on November 1, 2020 leaving behind her daughters, Dorothy and Manuela; her son, Lewis; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Betty is with the ancestors now. Rest in power, Betty Frank! You have earned it. There will be no service due to the Corona virus. To receive any more information please email bettyfrankhomegoing@gmail.com.