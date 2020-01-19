|
On Jan. 14, our mom, Betty Jane Olson joined her forever love, our dad in Heaven and her cherished son-in-law Gary. She was born on March 24, 1930 in Napa.Betty (Betty Boop as she was sometimes called) will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As her family, we will remember the great love story between her and our dad. We find some comfort today in knowing they are together. Betty spent her lifetime watching over all of us along with many others that called her their second mom. She used to say that you never stop worrying about your children. We know she will continue to do that as our guardian angel. Betty was the family matriarch. With all of her responsibilities, Betty still found time to work outside of our home, care for neighbors that were in need and volunteer more than 5,000 hours at the Kaiser Surgery Center where she had many friends. Her greatest joy though, was her family. She leaves behind her partner in crime, her twin sister, Barbara (brother-in-law, Ken); her children, Laura (Spencer), Sherree (Jim), Debbie and Mike; her grandchildren, Jason, Jessica (Eric), Brad (Nicole), Nick (Kassie), Bryson (Sierra) and Alexis; her great-grandchildren, Riley, Ronin and Avary, numerous nieces and nephews. As their children, we were blessed to have the time we did with our mom and dad. They were the very best.Donations can be made in Betty's name to the at or Melanoma Research Foundation at www.melanoma.org or P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, Maryland 21275. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
