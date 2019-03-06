|
Betty Baxter of Vallejo passed away at Kaiser Vallejo. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m., at Revival Center Ministries, 910 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Private inurnment at Sunrise Cemetery, Vallejo. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019