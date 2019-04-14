|
|
Betty Sue (Wallace) Ross, 67, passed away Wednesday at her home in Vallejo following a sudden illness.Betty was born to Woodrow Wilson Wallace and May Burnside on Aug. 15, 1951 in Phoenix, AZ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She received great joy and pride from her daughter and granddaughter's accomplishments. She also enjoyed photography, reading, fishing and occasional casino runs.Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Collard; sister, Sissy B.; brother-in-law, Kenneth Weeks, and ex-husband, Wayne Cyril Hillesheim. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (Raymond) Gill; granddaughter, Victoria Brown; sister, Mary Weeks; brothers, Eddie (Sandy) Wallace, Frank (Judy) Collard, Bobby Collard and his wife, and Billy Collard; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Services and interment will be private.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 14, 2019