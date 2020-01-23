|
Bev was born in Vallejo to Helen and Roy Heryford, Dec. 18, 1929, she passed away Jan. 17.Survived by her children, David Nyemaster, Mike Kuehl, Mark Kuehl, Melinda Minnema, David McClafferty, Jimmy McClafferty, Annie McClafferty, and Helen Hennagin. In addition, she leaves behind 25 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.Bev was a native of Vallejo and a homemaker most of her life, a veteran spouse, and part of the staff at Mare Island Naval Shipyard during the 40s where she was crowned "Queen of Mare Island" in 1947. She lived in Vallejo and Benicia most of her life, except for a short stay in Hawaii while her first husband was stationed at Schofield Barracks just after WWII. After traveling the United States on numerous cross-country adventures, Bev settled down in downtown Vallejo where she remained.She is loved by many, cherished by all. Her spunky and vibrant spirit will be greatly missed.Services will be held Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m., at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020