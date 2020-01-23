Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Heryford/Nyemaster/Kuehl/McClafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Louise aka "Bev" Heryford/Nyemaster/Kuehl/McClafferty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Louise aka "Bev" Heryford/Nyemaster/Kuehl/McClafferty Notice
Bev was born in Vallejo to Helen and Roy Heryford, Dec. 18, 1929, she passed away Jan. 17.Survived by her children, David Nyemaster, Mike Kuehl, Mark Kuehl, Melinda Minnema, David McClafferty, Jimmy McClafferty, Annie McClafferty, and Helen Hennagin. In addition, she leaves behind 25 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.Bev was a native of Vallejo and a homemaker most of her life, a veteran spouse, and part of the staff at Mare Island Naval Shipyard during the 40s where she was crowned "Queen of Mare Island" in 1947. She lived in Vallejo and Benicia most of her life, except for a short stay in Hawaii while her first husband was stationed at Schofield Barracks just after WWII. After traveling the United States on numerous cross-country adventures, Bev settled down in downtown Vallejo where she remained.She is loved by many, cherished by all. Her spunky and vibrant spirit will be greatly missed.Services will be held Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m., at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.
W00140750-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -