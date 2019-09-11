|
BG Richard Lundin passed away peacefully at home, Friday, Aug. 31. He was born in Holyoke, MA on Feb. 19, 1937. After spending 12 years active duty with the United States Air Force, he continued his career as a U.S. Civil Servant, while serving in the USAR and subsequently the California State Military Reserves where he was promoted to Col. and Brevet Brigadier General. BG Lundin spent many years serving both his nation, where he was awarded many decorations and commendations as well as numerous organizations and local communities. He is preceded in death by his wife, Delores, and daughter, Valerie Veness. He is survived by his daughter, Joanie Edwards and six grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West 2nd Street, Benicia. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Dominic's Church, Benicia, Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. Honor Guard ceremonies will be at St. Dominic's Cemetery, 585 Hillcrest, Benicia, Friday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130.
