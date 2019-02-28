|
With profound grief we announce the passing of Bia Blevins, a loving, devoted mother and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her late husband, U.S. Air Force Veteran, Arthur E. Blevins.Bia is survived by her children, their significant others; Myha Kolymparis (Dimitrios Kolymparis), Ed Blevins (Heather Perese-Blevins), and Myhong Blevins (Jason Plump); and seven grandchildren.Viewing will be March 7, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Chapel, Vallejo, in the Garden Room and the memorial service will be held the same day at 11:30 a.m.A memorial fund has been setup for those who would like to make a contribution towards the funeral costs. Contributions can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-bia-blevins or contact Myhong Blevins at 707-980-7754.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 28 to Mar. 7, 2019