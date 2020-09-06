Bill passed away peacefully September 1, with his wife and children by his side. He drove for Greyhound for 12 yrs, ten of which he was a driver instructor. He was a truck driver for various companies throughout his career. After his retirement in 2010, Bill enjoyed helping with the Vallejo Fire Department where his son works, and volunteering for the Vallejo Police Department. He was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2017. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carrie; his children, Debra Campbell and Cliff Campbell and his wife Nancy; his five grandchildren, Caitlyn Hoehn, Jesse Campbell, Christian Hoehn, Ryan Campbell, Natalie Campbell; his sisters Frances and Trudy and his best friend, Roy Kidwell.Family would like to have celebration of life and will reach out at a later date due to COVID.