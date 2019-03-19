Bobby said Aloha to this life with his family and friends by his side as his granddaughters sang Over the Rainbow.Bobby was born in Maui, raised in Yonkers, NY, and graduated from the University of Hawaii. By the early 80's, he had landed in Vallejo where he met the love of his life, Lee. They were married from 1987 until Lee's passing in 2017.Bobby was MUSIC.He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. You may have heard him sing or do a voice-over on commercials for the SF Giants, Levi's 501 Jeans, Golden Grain Pasta and Macy's, to name just a few. Bobby also taught Music Appreciation working at the Adult School Outreach Program for senior and developmentally disabled programs. He continued his music in senior residences and during his retirement from teaching. He felt that he could use his voice and guitar for inspiration, therapy and education. He felt it was very rewarding.Bobby was honored by the City of Vallejo for his song, "Georgia Street on My Mind", which made him very proud. In the 50 years of his music, he touched many lives. He is loved and will be missed by all.Bobby was predeceased by his wife, Lee. He is survived by his daughter, Rickey, and his granddaughters, Sasha and Sophia; nephews and nieces, DeeDee, Michael, Rahmani, Leina, as well as Adrian and their families; and his fur babies, Chica and Lilly. Additionally, he is survived by his Bay Area special friends, Sandy and Morgan, Tom and Patricia, Larry and family, Bernie and Billy Rivera, Rob and Marcia, the Aristuto, Pallotta, and Ilusorio families, Lynn and Don, as well as his new lady friend, Dawn.The celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 24, at the Vallejo Moose Hall, 337 Nebraska St. from 2 to 6 p.m. Please bring a salad or side dish to share, along with your memories of Bobby. RSVP: [email protected]

W00129710-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary