Bobby Wayne "Bob" Earls passed away Tuesday, October 6, at his home in Vallejo surrounded by his family.Bob was born to Arthur and Lulabell Earls on October 12, 1941 in Nashville, TN and has lived in Vallejo since 1968. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, worked at the Benicia Industrial Park for 5 years, and retired in 1997 after working 27 years at Hallbuck Marine in Benicia. He enjoyed NASCAR, camping, attending church, family gatherings, and animals of any kind.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Malcolm Earls of Memphis, TN.Survivors include his ex-wife, Madeline Covert of Vallejo; daughters, Shelly (Carl) Cade of Vallejo and Bobbi (Mark) Kudsk of New Hampshire; sisters, Shirley Owens and Linda "Faye" Earls both of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Martin "Alex" Aguilar of Fairfield, Christopher (Jessica) Cade of Santa Rosa, Candice Tirre of Fairfield, Andrew Cade and Matthew Cade both of Vallejo; and great-grandchild, Autumn Benson of Fairfield.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, no services will be held. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo.(707) 552-6696 www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
