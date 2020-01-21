|
|
Bonnie Lisinski, 85, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by family. Bonnie was born in 1934 in Arkansas. She was raised in Coal Hill and Alix, Arkansas before her family moved to Berkeley, California. Her sweetheart, John Lisinski, followed her to the Bay Area, where they married in Oakland, Dec. 19, 1951, and settled in Emeryville. Three sons soon followed. The family relocated to Vacaville in 1978. Bonnie retired in 1993 after many years as a special education instructional aide for Solano County Office of Education. In retirement, she was "promoted" from devoted mother to doting grandmother. After her husband passed away, she moved to Benicia for 16 years, recently returning to Vacaville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Lillian Upton; husband, John, and brother, Leon Upton. Left to treasure her memory are sisters, Gelene Lang (Carl) of Escalon, and Darlene Green of Sarcoxie, MO; sons, John, Jr. (Arline) of Woodland, Darrell (Misty) of Tyler, TX, and Chris (Tricia) of John's Island, South Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John, Keith, Dalton, Dante, and Damian, three great-grandchildren, niece, Debbie Rodgers (Danny), nephews, Michael Starnes (Annie), David Upton (Karla), Kenneth Green, and their families. A memorial service is set for Feb. 22, at 2 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020