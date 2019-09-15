Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1745 Enterprise Drive
Fairfield, CA
Breanna T. Kidd, 30, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, Sept 8, at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco, following a lengthy illness.Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, with Rev. Jasper Lee, officiating. Burial to follow at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
