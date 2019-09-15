|
Breanna T. Kidd, 30, of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, Sept 8, at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco, following a lengthy illness.Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, with Rev. Jasper Lee, officiating. Burial to follow at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
