Brenda Ivey-Davis

Brenda Jean Ivey-Davis, 73, Arkansas native and longtime resident of Vallejo, CA passed away at home on June 5 2020, after a long illness. Brenda went to join her beloved husband Michael Davis who preceded her in passing two years earlier on May 2, 2018, as well as her father, Robert B. Ivey, Sr.; mother, Ruthie Taylor; brother, Robert B. Ivey, Jr.; sister-in-law, Dianne Davis; niece, Ruthie Alvarez & great-nephew, Dennis Alvarez. She is survived by many who will love and miss her including her sons, Michael Shane Torres & Kenneth Jay Gergits; sisters, Patricia Marcial, Vickie Ivey & Dollie Ivey; daughter-in-law Greta (Mulcare); step-daughters, Jessica Davis (& children), Nicole Davis (& children), & Amanda Davis and son Adrian; grandchildren, Robert B. Torres (Janet Ramirez) & Elizabeth Torres; Cheyenne Gergits & Cameron Gergits; great-grandchildren, including Eva & Eli Torres; many nieces and nephews, including a very special great-nephew, Giancarlo (G-man) Lewis; dear longtime friend Diana Lawson Medearis; and special mention to beloved pets, Bart & Cody. Brenda worked for many years at Golden State Lumber in American Canyon and Napa, CA. No Memorial services will be scheduled per Brenda's request.