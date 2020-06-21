Brenda Ivey-Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Jean Ivey-Davis, 73, Arkansas native and longtime resident of Vallejo, CA passed away at home on June 5 2020, after a long illness. Brenda went to join her beloved husband Michael Davis who preceded her in passing two years earlier on May 2, 2018, as well as her father, Robert B. Ivey, Sr.; mother, Ruthie Taylor; brother, Robert B. Ivey, Jr.; sister-in-law, Dianne Davis; niece, Ruthie Alvarez & great-nephew, Dennis Alvarez. She is survived by many who will love and miss her including her sons, Michael Shane Torres & Kenneth Jay Gergits; sisters, Patricia Marcial, Vickie Ivey & Dollie Ivey; daughter-in-law Greta (Mulcare); step-daughters, Jessica Davis (& children), Nicole Davis (& children), & Amanda Davis and son Adrian; grandchildren, Robert B. Torres (Janet Ramirez) & Elizabeth Torres; Cheyenne Gergits & Cameron Gergits; great-grandchildren, including Eva & Eli Torres; many nieces and nephews, including a very special great-nephew, Giancarlo (G-man) Lewis; dear longtime friend Diana Lawson Medearis; and special mention to beloved pets, Bart & Cody. Brenda worked for many years at Golden State Lumber in American Canyon and Napa, CA. No Memorial services will be scheduled per Brenda's request.
W00145200-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved