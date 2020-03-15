|
Pastor Brenda S. Ward, 67, of Vallejo passed away on Monday, March 9, in Oakland following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Michigan.She was the Pastor of Spiritual Israel Church & Its Army in Vallejo.Visitation will be Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m., funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2020