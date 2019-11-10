|
Brian Thomas was born on May 20, 1949 to Ed and Betty Thomas.He attended St.Basils Elementary School and graduated from St Vincent Ferrer High School in 1967. He worked as an auto mechanic from 1968 until he retired in 2014. During that time, he worked at five different companies, the last being Ocean Works in Berkeley.He loved working on race cars. The last 28 years, he owned and maintained IMCA modified dirt cars. He enjoyed talking with everyone at the tracks and he was always available to help anyone who asked. He spent most evenings in the garage working on the cars, always getting ready for the next race. He had different drivers over the years and raced all over California, Nevada, Oregon and Arizona. He had unconditional love for his family, especially his grandchildren, friends and his dogs. Brian was preceded in death by his mom and dad. He leaves his wife, Sheri, of 43 years; daughter, Catrinka Hocking (Ron), sister, Kathleen Higgins of Nevada, and grandchildren, Samantha and Ronnie Fernandez, and Stephanie Hocking. His extended family includes Liza Pena (Joel Myers), Joel Jr., Jake, and Johnny Myers, Debbie Dickerson (Adam Sprague), Lauren Craig (Perkins), Hailey and Colton; Godchildren, Stephanie Emerson (Doug) and Glenn Southard (Rosa); nephews, Steven Clemente (Muriel), Bobby Meadows, Anthony Clemente and Scott Clemente (Shamim Ansari) and Mustafa Bell.Brian touched a lot of lives and will be dearly missed.The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care Brian received from both the Vallejo and Oakland Kaiser Medical Centers.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation at arflife.org, or Heifer International at Heifer.org.Memorial services will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A celebration of Brian's life will be held after the New Year.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Funeral Home, www.twinchapels.com.
