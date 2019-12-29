|
|
Long-time Vallejo resident, Bryant Burleigh, passed away peacefully Sunday morning after battling a lengthy illness. Bryant was born and raised in Redlands and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1962 with an Architectural Engineering degree. He moved to Vallejo after graduating and began his career at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, where he proudly worked for 33 years as an Architectural and Sound Design Engineer helping to make submarines as quiet as possible. Upon the closure of Mare Island Bryant followed his passion for engineering and design into a 10-year position at Ocampo-Este Engineering. Bryant's love of Mare Island and engineering were important themes throughout his entire adult life. Outside of work Bryant loved spending time with his family and friends, was active and engaged in his community, and loved living in Vallejo. He was a past president of the Solano Sunset Rotary Club, sang as a member of the Solano Choral Society for many years, was an avid stamp collector, enjoyed traveling, and was a huge fan of ice cream. Bryant is survived by his wife, Liz; sons, Steve (Erin), John, and Alan; sister, Lois Pokorny; brother, Tim Burleigh; and grandchildren, Jake, Sam, Isabella, and Sophia. Bryant was a kind, thoughtful man who loved his family. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. His family wants to thank Kaiser Hospice and the staff of Providence Home in Vallejo for the wonderful care they provided to Bryant during the last few weeks of his life. A celebration of Bryant's life, including an ice cream social, will be held after the first of the year. Details will be announced at a later date.As a tribute to Bryant and his love of Mare Island's history, his family suggests donations be made in support of the USS Vallejo Sail Project. Donations to this project can be made to: Thomas and Karen Leonardini Community Fund, 1301 Allyn Ave., St. Helena, CA 94574, in memory of Bryant Burleigh.Arrangements are under the direction of the Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
W00139910-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Dec. 29, 2019