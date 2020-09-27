Burton Velicino Oriarte was born on October 12, 1928 in Vallejo, CA to Guillermo "Emong" Oriarte and Soledad Velicino Oriarte Braga. At the age of five, he moved to Salinas Valley with his mother and brother Jose (Joe). It was then that he and his brother developed a lifelong brotherly relationship. Burton attended schools in Salinas and worked on his mother's farm in Seaside (Monterey County) which produced strawberries for market.At the age of 18 after high school he joined the Merchant Marines for two years, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy following in his older brother George's footsteps. He was stationed on an aircraft carrier serving in the Pacific.Burton developed a passion for jazz music and upon his return to the Bay Area he and his brother Joe learned to swing dance and would frequent Bay Area nightclubs featuring live bands to dance. Among his favorite Filipino artists were Rico Puno who thrilled him at a live concert and Pilita Corrales who often put Burton to sleep while listening to her through his headphones. His favorite Hawaiian songs are countless.There's no denying he was an avid 49ers, Giants, and Warriors fan. Through the years he was one not to miss a game on TV. He was excited when he attended a Giants game. He traveled with his brother Joe to golf at Bay Area and Hawaiian courses.Burton is survived by his sons, Burton Max, Duane, Peter (Carol), Michael (Nora), Anthony (Andi) and Vincent (Venissa) Oriarte and daughters Marian (Bob) Hopwood, Pamela Oriarte, Kim (Stephen) Barang, including his brother Joe's daughter Jody Lee Oriarte Focarazzo, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.Burton was preceded in death by his parents, one of Vallejo's Filipino pioneer families in the 1920's, and his siblings, George Oriarte, Maria Icasiano Cuevas, Epipania, Pedro and Jose Oriarte. He will lie at rest next to his brother Joe.Due to Covid, services have been limited. Arrangements have been made by Colonial Chapels, Vallejo. A private Mass for his children only will be held at St. Vincent's Ferrer Catholic Church, Vallejo followed by internment at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Rd., Vallejo. Family and friends may attend. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.